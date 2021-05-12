BSC Station Price Down 18.8% This Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00646403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00249796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $656.10 or 0.01138293 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00032194 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

