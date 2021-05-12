BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Achieves $69.51 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $69.51 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.40 or 0.00556661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00071172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00247030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.79 or 0.01160678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00034193 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

