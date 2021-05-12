BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.81

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.81 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 168.45 ($2.20), with a volume of 23,493,051 shares trading hands.

BT.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.88 ($1.93).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The company has a market cap of £16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.81.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.