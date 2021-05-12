Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

BG opened at $90.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 10,122.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bunge by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

