Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

