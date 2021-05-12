Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Acquires $13,847.39 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent acquired 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $13,847.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,703. The stock has a market cap of $871.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

