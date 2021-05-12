Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 653,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.