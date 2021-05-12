Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

