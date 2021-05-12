Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.