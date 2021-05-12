Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

