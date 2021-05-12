Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.