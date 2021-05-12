Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,045 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.