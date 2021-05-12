Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

