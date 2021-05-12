Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

