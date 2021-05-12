Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,210,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 563,126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

HYMB stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

