Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $184.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.