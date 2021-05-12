Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

