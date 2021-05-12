Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

TSE:CCO opened at C$23.75 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.24.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

