Camille Burckhart Sells 7,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $79.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

