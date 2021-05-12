Canaccord Genuity Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 over the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

