Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Hold

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

CGAU stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

