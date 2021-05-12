Canaccord Genuity Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $40.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $19,133,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

