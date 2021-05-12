Canacol Energy (CNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.47 million.

Shares of CNE opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.69. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$4.15.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

