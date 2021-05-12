Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was given a new C$14.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

4/23/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

CFX stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$621.03 million and a PE ratio of -29.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

