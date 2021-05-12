Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.10.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.34 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

