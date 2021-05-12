Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Canopy Rivers stock opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.53. Canopy Rivers has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.82.
About Canopy Rivers
