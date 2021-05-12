Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Evolent Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evolent Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Evolent Health stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

