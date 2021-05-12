CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

