Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $160.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

