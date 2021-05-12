Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.