Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

