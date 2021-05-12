Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) rose 5.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.36. Approximately 2,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 205,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Specifically, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

