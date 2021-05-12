Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

