Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 5,032 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $494,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32.

On Monday, April 12th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00.

CDLX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. 583,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 203,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

