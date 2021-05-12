Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.