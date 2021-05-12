CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.35. CarParts.com shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 41,448 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $787.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,017.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.