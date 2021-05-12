Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.11%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

