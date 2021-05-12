Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of CATB opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

