Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.11.

Catalent stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 1,016,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92. Catalent has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

