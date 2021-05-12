Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $245.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.69. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

