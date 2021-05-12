Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $245.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.
Caterpillar stock opened at $239.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.69. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
