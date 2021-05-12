CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CFO Buys $10,080.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CFO Matthew Eckl bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.