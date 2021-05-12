CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

