Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CAU opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.49. The company has a market cap of £61.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

