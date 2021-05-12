Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CAU opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.49. The company has a market cap of £61.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.
About Centaur Media
