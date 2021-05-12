Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

SRET stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

