Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

