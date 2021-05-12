Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

NYSE NOW opened at $481.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

