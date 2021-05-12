Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $176.06 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average of $247.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

