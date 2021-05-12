Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,931 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51.

