Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

