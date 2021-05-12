Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.59. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 41,060 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.