Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.95.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last quarter.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.